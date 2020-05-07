Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. More in-person graduations planned
Prince William County schools Superintendent Walts announced tentative plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events will be Aug. 3-13 at the schools — past events have typically been held at Jiffy Lube Live and EagleBank Arena.
4. Additional COVID-19 restrictions possible in NoVa
Northern Virginia localities may be able to place additional restrictions on businesses as the state moves into the first phase of its reopening plan, expected to begin May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
3. Hospitalizations climb
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Virginia hospitals increased to a new high Wednesday, with 1,594 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or awaiting test results. The number alone likely won’t impact reopening plans in the state, because it is still far below capacity for Virginia hospitals.
Data on cases and deaths wasn’t updated yesterday. We should have updated numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Third cat found shot in Loudoun County
For the third time in recent weeks, Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating the shooting of a cat, this time on Tavernsprings Court in Ashburn.
1. Legislators seek nursing home information
COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities have contributed to more than half of the total coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, but health officials are still refusing to release the names of specific facilities affected by outbreaks.
That refusal has led to growing bipartisan frustration within the state legislature, including several Northern Virginia representatives, according to the Virginia Mercury.
InsideOUT
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 66 degrees. Showers are expected Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking mostly sunny, but will start a little cooler on Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.