5. GMU: Potential coronavirus case involves off-campus student
George Mason University has confirmed the person in Northern Virginia with symptoms of the new coronavirus is a student at the school who doesn’t live on campus and “is self-isolating while laboratory testing results are processed.”
On Monday, state health officials reported that the other two people in the state who had reported symptoms over the weekend tested negative for the coronavirus. Tests on the Northern Virginia case are expected to be completed later this week.
4. Prince William Fair returns
Prince William area residents will have at least one more year of summer celebrations at the Prince William Fair. The event will be Aug. 14-22, with many of the traditional events and attractions from recent years, according to organizers.
3. I-95 improvements pitched
The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending nearly $1.7 billion in road improvements and up to $444 million in other projects to provide relief to travelers on Interstate 95, particularly supporting those drivers stuck in traffic jams in Northern Virginia.
There is a public meeting on the proposals from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at South County Middle School, 8700 Laurel Crest Drive, Lorton.
2. Windy, cool Tuesday
We’re starting the day near 40 degrees, but high winds are going to keep it feeling cool throughout Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind chill is below freezing and isn’t expected to get out of the 30s today, with wind gusts as high as 18 mph.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Bar Louie closes in Manassas
The Bar Louie restaurant in Manassas was one of dozens that closed unexpectedly over the weekend. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is up for sale. Other area Bar Louie locations remain open.
