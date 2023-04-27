Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. More charges in I-95 shootout
A Chesterfield man involved in a gunpoint kidnapping and deadly shootout with state police on Interstate 95 earlier this month has been released from the hospital and faces new charges, including attempted capital murder.
4. Raises for county workers
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the county’s fiscal 2024 budget Tuesday night, cutting the real estate tax rate to keep the average homeowner’s bill flat and approving major pay raises for county employees.
3. Mostly cloudy
It will be a mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near 71 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Bathroom opposition
Loudoun County Public Schools is seeing push back from parents around a new pilot program that would renovate several school bathrooms in the Northern Virginia school system to make them gender-neutral.
1. No more COVID dashboard
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association will discontinue its COVID-19 dashboard today. The federal COVID-19 emergency is scheduled to end on May 11.
InsideOut
BrewWorks, an outdoor festival of beer, wine and spirit tastings, is scheduled at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday, May 20. Click here for details.
