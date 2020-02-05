Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. More Silver Line extension delays
The opening of the second phase of the Silver Line in Northern Virginia could be delayed until 2021, reports NBC Washington.
Electronic testing is taking longer than expected. Officials are hopeful trains will be ready to run this December.
4. Shots fired investigation in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the Garrison Woods area. There have been no reported injuries, according to an SCSO statement at 7:24 a.m.
Residents should expect an increased law enforcement presence.
3. Colonial Downs delay
Colonial Downs Group will have more work to do before it can secure a permit for Northern Virginia's first Rosie's Gaming Emporium after Dumfries Town Council rejected a permit request Tuesday night.
The company had settled on a site at the Triangle Shopping Plaza, but council members split over a one-time $100,000 payment for transportation impacts.
2. Colder temps arrive
There’s a chance for rain Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop to the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be periods of rain overnight, and rain is likely Thursday with temperatures near 63 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. FBI hunting “Scream Bandit”
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the hunt for the "Scream Bandit," a man who is believed to be responsible for six robberies over the past year in the Richmond area.
InsideOUT
Three Dog Night will be playing The Birchmere in Alexandria on Feb. 7.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.