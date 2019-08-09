Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Storm threat for Fredericksburg area

Isolated thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and hail are possible for the Fredericksburg area this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend is expected to be sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The next chance for wet weather will be Tuesday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

4. More weekend travel headaches

Transportation officials are warning motorists about major delays throughout the weekend on Interstate 395 North. Work includes closing the HOV lanes through the weekend and multiple closings of the general purpose lanes Saturday night.

Drivers traveling to D.C. are urged to use alternative routes, expect delays and plan extra travel time, according to a news release.

3. Dumfries gaming parlor on the ballot in November

Colonial Downs has submitted the signatures necessary to place a question on the November ballot in Dumfries that would pave the way for a new Rosies gaming parlor.

2. Washington keeps post office

After a long hard fought battle, the Town of Washington has preserved its centuries-old post office.

Rather than issuing any formal statement regarding its decision to reverse course and keep the circa 1804 post office within the county seat, the U.S. Postal Service simply allowed developer Tim Tedrick of Mid Atlantic Postal Properties to appear at Washington Town Hall on Wednesday with new post office site plans in hand.

1. Unlawful filming reported at Springfield Town Center

Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an unlawful filming of a teen in a store bathroom at Springfield Town Center, the department announced Thursday.

InsideOUT

The Prince William County Fair opens today for the 70th and likely final year.