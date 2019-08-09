Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Storm threat for Fredericksburg area
Isolated thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and hail are possible for the Fredericksburg area this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend is expected to be sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The next chance for wet weather will be Tuesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. More weekend travel headaches
Transportation officials are warning motorists about major delays throughout the weekend on Interstate 395 North. Work includes closing the HOV lanes through the weekend and multiple closings of the general purpose lanes Saturday night.
Drivers traveling to D.C. are urged to use alternative routes, expect delays and plan extra travel time, according to a news release.
3. Dumfries gaming parlor on the ballot in November
Colonial Downs has submitted the signatures necessary to place a question on the November ballot in Dumfries that would pave the way for a new Rosies gaming parlor.
2. Washington keeps post office
After a long hard fought battle, the Town of Washington has preserved its centuries-old post office.
Rather than issuing any formal statement regarding its decision to reverse course and keep the circa 1804 post office within the county seat, the U.S. Postal Service simply allowed developer Tim Tedrick of Mid Atlantic Postal Properties to appear at Washington Town Hall on Wednesday with new post office site plans in hand.
1. Unlawful filming reported at Springfield Town Center
Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an unlawful filming of a teen in a store bathroom at Springfield Town Center, the department announced Thursday.
InsideOUT
The Prince William County Fair opens today for the 70th and likely final year.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.