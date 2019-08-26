Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Buses back on the road

Students head back to school Monday in communities in and around Prince William and Fairfax counties.

With more than 800 Prince William County school buses on the road Monday morning, school division officials are reminding motorists to obey school zone laws and stop for school bus lights. Passing a stopped school bus is considered reckless driving — a misdemeanor in Virginia with an up to $2,500 fine, as well as six points on a driving record.

4. Two drivers charged after multi-vehicle wreck

Westbound Interstate 66 in Centreville was closed for more than 10 hours Saturday after a fiery multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and left at least one other person critically injured.

Two drivers have been charged with reckless driving.

3. Showers and storms in forecast

There’s a slight chance for showers after 11 a.m. Monday, and another chance Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. We should see showers and possibly a storm Wednesday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. Bike rider robbed on W&OD Trail in Sterling

A bicycle rider was robbed by two males with a firearm on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Williamsburg Road in Sterling on Sunday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

One of the robbers brandished a firearm and demanded the rider hand over her belongings.

The victim’s jewelry, bag, cell phone, and bicycle were stolen. The robbers fled the area on bicycles.

1. Princedale Drive reopens after sinkhole repairs

The Virginia Department of Transportation reopened Princedale Drive on Saturday after structure and bridge crews completed a seven-week stormwater pipe replacement.

After several inches of rain fell in a short period of time July 4, the water from a tributary of Neabsco Creek pushed the existing storm pipe into the stream, causing the asphalt above it to fail.

InsideOUT

Sting kicks off three nights of performances at Wolf Trap on Monday.