5. Most of Virginia starts reopening today
Most of Virginia is entering Phase One of reopening, with stores and churches open at 50% capacity and salons and barbershops reopening by appointment only. Restaurants with outdoor dining can open the outside space at 50% capacity.
Northern Virginia from Prince William and Loudoun to the Washington, D.C., border aren’t opening until at least May 29. On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam added Richmond and Accomack County to the list.
4. Western Loudoun officials want to reopen
Three Loudoun County supervisors are asking Northam to allow the western part of the county to enter Phase One.
3. Record high in daily numbers
Northern Virginia reported 670 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in the latest daily report Thursday morning.
Statewide, Virginia saw 1,067 new COVID-19 cases — a new high in a 24-hour period — with 28 new deaths.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Arrest after jogger attacked
A jogger suffered serious injuries in an attack in the Franconia area Wednesday morning, and detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate.
1. Naming Prince William’s next high school
Prince William County Public Schools is looking for a name for the county’s 13th high school, currently under construction near Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater in Bristow and expected to open in fall 2021.
InsideOUT
We’ve struggled through some cold days, but it’s already in the 60s this morning and we'll be near 86 degrees by Friday afternoon.
There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms a few times this weekend, with more chances for rain next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
