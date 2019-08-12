Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. I-495 wreck early Monday

A wreck on the westbound, Inner Loop lanes of Interstate 495 closed all lanes at U.S. Round 1 around 5:25 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared by 7:15 a.m.

4. Motorcyclist killed in Dale City wreck

A motorcyclist was killed and a woman faces DUI charges after a crash early Sunday morning on Dale Boulevard in Dale City.

The driver of a 2015 Ducati motorcycle, John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Marcia Whaley.

3. Sunny start to week, but storms ahead

It’ll be mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 91 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and afternoon storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances drop for storms Thursday, then we should end the week mostly sunny by Friday.

2. Woodbridge fire injures three

A firefighter and two residents were injured Sunday when fire ripped through three townhouses and damaged a fourth off Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.

1. Construction crane gets name, memes

Meet “Steve,” a construction crane on Interstate 66 that has brought a little bit of humor to a rough commute.

"It seems he is the light at the end of the tunnel when you're STUCK in that horrible traffic! Thanks for entertaining us Steve and for those calling him Bob, just no," one person wrote in the Western Prince William Chatter group on Facebook.

Steve was simply known as a rubber tire crane. He came to the Manassas area to lift 10 concrete beams for the new Bull Run Drive Bridge over Interstate 66. Now, the crane is a meme star.

InsideOUT

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol will perform Monday night at Jiffy Lube Live.