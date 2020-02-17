Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Murder suspect arrested in N.C.
An attempted shoplifting in North Carolina led to the arrest of a Fauquier County teen accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother. Levi Norwood will be in court Tuesday.
4. State budget debate begins
Raises and bonuses for teachers and state employees are planned in the $135 billion spending plan proposed by the Virginia legislature this weekend, according to The Associated Press. (wtop.com)
3. Temperatures climbing from here
We started Presidents Day off with freezing temperatures, but we’ll reach the 50s by the afternoon and as high as 58 degrees on Tuesday. Another round of cold air will arrive later this week.
2. Gaming explosion eyed in legislature
A bill in the legislature trying to help Colonial Downs Group compete with future casinos in the state could have a big impact on a proposed gaming parlor in Dumfries.
The legislation would allow up to 1,800 slot-like machines at the proposed Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the small town, up from 150 currently proposed at the site.
1. $10M ticket scratched in Manassas
A Haymarket man collected an oversized $10 million check on Friday, the largest prize the Virginia Lottery has for a scratch off ticket. The store that sold the ticket, the Sudley Road Shell in Manassas, received $50,000.
InsideOUT
Queer’s Eye’s Bobby Berk will be at Belfort Furniture in Dulles on Sunday, March 1.
