5. Change for Washington football
Washington’s football team plans to make it official Monday morning -- the nickname the team has used since 1933 will be changed, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
4. Major delays on I-95
Construction on Interstate 95 in southern Stafford County will cause major delays for northbound travelers Monday.
Lane closures are needed for 19 consecutive hours of milling, paving and lane striping to shift northbound traffic onto a new interstate overpass that spans U.S. Route 17, according to a VDOT news release. Delays are expected from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
3. Northern Virginia avoiding COVID-19 spike
The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia is at its lowest level since the early weeks of the pandemic, while the rate statewide suggests a troubling spike in cases elsewhere in Virginia.
2. Deputy charged for false claim of attack
Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives have obtained criminal charges for the deputy who alleged he was the victim of a roadside attack on Friday night.
The investigation began about 7:15 p.m. when a passerby found the deputy lying face down at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road.
"Detectives thoroughly and vigorously investigated the allegation and determined the incident reported by the deputy was false," the sheriff's office said in a news release. The deputy has been fired.
1. Isolated showers, heat in forecast
Isolated showers after 3 p.m Monday, with a high temperature near 90 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday are supposed to be sunny with temps climbing into the 90s.
Tickets are available for Saturday’s drive-in screening, “Trolls,” at the Workhouse Arts Center.
