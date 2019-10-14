Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. NLCS arrives in D.C.
The Washington Nationals bring their first National League Championship Series to D.C. with Game 3. The Nationals are 2-0 in the series. Game time is 7:38 p.m.
4. Great day for baseball
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Showers are expected Wednesday and temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the low 60s.
3. Voter registration deadline Tuesday
Tuesday, Oct. 15, is your last chance to register to vote or update your voter registration for November elections.
2. Local teacher facing sex charges arrested in Texas
A Thoreau Middle School teacher was arrested Friday in El Paso, Texas, on charges of carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties while in a custodial position.
Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, became aware of an investigation into inappropriate text messages with a teen and left Northern Virginia, police said.
1. Flooding in a drought
Concerns about drought conditions in Virginia took a break Saturday night as Old Town Alexandria flooded. A storm off the coast and the full moon contributed to the high waters on the Potomac, reports ABC7.
InsideOUT
The Barns at Wolf Trap will host Pat McGree Band for two shows Oct. 17-18.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
