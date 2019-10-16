Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Nats headed for first World Series
The Washington Nationals are National League champs for the first time after sweeping the championship series with a 7-4 win Tuesday night.
The World Series is coming to D.C. for the first time since 1933. The first game in the series will be Tuesday, Oct. 22.
4. Rain finally arrives
We’ll get a break Wednesday from the dry weather with rain Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be near 64 degrees. Thursday will be sunny and slightly cooler. Temperatures start the climb back into the 70s over the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Wildfire season begins in Virginia
The fall wildfire season will run through Nov. 30, and state officials are ramping up for one of the most severe fire seasons in many years.
2. Rural Crescent options still on the table
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors called Tuesday for the staff and the county’s planning commission to continue developing preservation options for the Rural Crescent. The board rejected a proposal Tuesday that would have limited the options staff could consider — several weeks before any recommendation would be ready for supervisors to review.
1. Loudoun County adopting out “barn cats”
The Loudoun County Animal Services is offering “barn cats” free of charge to help keep pests out of barns, garages and workshops.
