Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Nationals heading home with 2-0 lead
The Washington Nationals solidified their lead in the World Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Houston Astros 12-3.
With a 2-0 lead in the series, Game 3 will be at Nationals Stadium on Friday.
4. Sunny and sixties
We had a cool start to Thursday, but we’ll warm to near 69 degrees. More of the same Friday, with showers likely late Saturday and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Metrobus drivers go on strike
Workers at a Northern Virginia Metrobus garage have gone on strike, reports WTOP. The garage operates several routes in Northern Virginia, representing about 5% of Metrobus service. (wtop.com)
2. Too old to trick-or-treat
Chesapeake is getting national attention for a law banning kids 14 and older from trick-or-treating. The updated law is a sweet treat for younger teens. Prior to this spring, the law limited trick-or-treating to kids 12 and younger, with a potential for jail time for older kids breaking the law.
1. Two girls missing in Fairfax
Two 13-year-old girls have been reported missing in the Fort Belvoir area, according to Fairfax police.
Gabriella Blockett and Ta’Livia Joseph were last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Pole Road and Sacramento Drive.
InsideOUT
The Effingham Manor & Winery will be hosting a Hallo’ Wine party on Saturday, Oct. 26.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
