5. Nationals watch party Wednesday
The Washington Nationals will host a free watch party at Nationals Stadium on Wednesday night as the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final game of their National League Division series.
4. Looking for some rain
There’s a chance for scattered showers Wednesday, but it’ll be partly sunny for the rest of the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
3. Hearing in fatal shooting
A man accused of murder in a fatal shooting in Chantilly in May is claiming he acted in self-defense, reports NBC4.
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday in the case and attorneys for Steven A. Green, 51, said he shot the victim, 30-year-old Miguel Leiva Hernandez, after a parking lot scuffle that turned violent. (nbcwashington.com)
2. Amazon opening new storefront in D.C.
As plans continue for Amazon’s $2.5 billion HQ2 in Arlington, there are new reports that the giant online retailer will be opening a brick-and-mortar store in Washington, D.C. (bizjournals.org)
1. Artistic Vienna benches stolen
Two benches that were part of an arts campaign in Vienna were stolen this summer, reports WTOP.
One bench displayed along Maple Avenue West titled “Spring” disappeared in July. Another titled “Big Wave”was taken in August from its spot on Church Street Northeast (wtop.com)
