Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Nationals win division series
The Washington Nationals are headed to the National League Championship Series for the first time after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 in the 10th inning of the make-or-break Game 5 in their division series.
The Nats will face the Cardinals in the NLCS beginning Friday in St. Louis. Games at Nationals Park begin Monday, Oct. 14.
4. Chicken recall at dozens of area grocery stores
A USDA recall of ready-to-eat chicken products over Listeria concerns now includes select products at area grocery stores, including Food Lion, Harris Teeter and ALDI.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FDA. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
3. Bobcat spotted in Lake Ridge video
We know Lake Ridge is home to deer, foxes, coyotes and the occasional bear, but did you know bobcats live there, too?
The Eliason family, who lives on the east side of Lake Ridge Park, captured one of the elusive felines on security camera footage this week.
2. Sunny and 70s
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. New president at NOVA
Anne M. Kress, currently of Rochester, New York, will become the next president of Northern Virginia Community College. She will assume the role at the beginning of 2020.
