Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. World Series champions
Players in Houston, thousands of waterlogged fans at Nats Park and the larger fanbase watching across the region celebrated the 6-2 win over the Houston Astros late Wednesday that secured the Washington Nationals' first World Series title.
4. Time to celebrate
Washington, D.C., will host a parade to celebrate the win on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. The parade will begin on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW and proceed east along Constitution Avenue, ending on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW with a team rally.
3. Storm threat on Halloween
The weather should be nice (and cool) for the parade, but it is not cooperating this Halloween.
There’s a chance for severe storms this evening with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado is possible, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall may lead to scattered instances of flooding.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Charges for former national gymnastics coach
A top coach asked to resign last year from USA Gymnastics' national tumbling team has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage student in the Haymarket area between 2007 and 2008.
Sergio Rene Galvez, 47, of Clifton, was arrested Tuesday after a tip to the FBI about incidents that happened between August 2007 and November 2008, when the victim was between 16 and 17 years old. Galvez was the victim's coach at a gym in Burke at the time.
1. Region in middle on average flight costs
The Washington area ranks fourth in most costly air travel among the nation’s eight largest metro areas with more than one major airport, according to new federal data.
Figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the second quarter of 2019, peg the average cost of a flight out of Washington (for originating passengers on domestic itineraries) at $383.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center’s Haunted Trail is cancelled for tonight, but keep running Nov. 1-2. Get tickets now at InsideNoVaTix!
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.