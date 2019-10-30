Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. World Series tied 3-3
The Washington Nationals forced a Game 7 in the World Series after beating the Houston Astros 7-2 Tuesday. The final game Wednesday begins at 8:08 p.m.
4. Fatal shooting in Manassas
Manassas City police say a person shot at the Barrington Park Apartments on Tuesday afternoon has died and a suspect is in custody.
3. Can’t shake showers for Halloween
Showers are likely starting Wednesday afternoon, with little hope for relief during trick-or-treat hours. The wet weather is expected to clear out for a cooler weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Missing teen spotted in Hanover
A teen missing since Oct. 21 and her mother’s ex-boyfriend were spotted Monday in Hanover County after an Amber Alert was issued last week in the search for the girl, reports NBC12.
1. Lottery scratcher worth $1 million
Annandale resident Phuong Huynh won $1 million on a Double Cash Doubler scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,162,800.
InsideOUT
Virginia's Heritage Festival: Celebrating Virginia's Customs, Cultures and Cuisines begins Friday at Effingham Manor and Winery.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.