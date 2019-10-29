Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Game 6 is make-or-break for Nats
The World Series returns to Texas on Tuesday, with the Washington Nationals needing a win to stay in the race for the team’s first MLB title.
Nationals Park is hosting a free watch party, with the first pitch at 8:07 p.m. You’ll still need to get your ticket online.
4. Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania
Detectives in Spotsylvania are asking for the public's help after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Oct. 26. The victim was identified Monday as 41-year-old Deven P. Morgan of Fredericksburg.
3. Showers in Halloween forecast
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s. The trick-or-treating forecast is looking more like showers Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Virginia has the most reckless drivers
A study by Insurify has found that Virginia has the highest rate of reckless driving of any state nationwide, reports WWBT. The study found that Virginia has 68.6 reckless drivers per 10K drivers, 279% more reckless drivers than the national average.
1. Rocket launch Saturday
You'll have a chance Saturday, Nov. 2, to see the daytime launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
InsideOUT
Delbert McClinton will be at The Birchmere in Alexandria on Nov. 1.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.