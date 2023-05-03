Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Caught on camera
Being a police officer is a dangerous job, and a crash caught on a Fairfax police officer's dash cam during a traffic stop demonstrates just how dangerous the job can be.
4. Child struck by car
Less than a week after an 8-year-old Lake Ridge girl died from injuries suffered after she was hit by a car, a boy the same age was struck Tuesday as he crossed Westridge Drive near the community playground.
3. Chilly, breezy
Breezy conditions and below-average temperatures are in the forecast yet again, with highs near 56 degrees, wind gusts up to 22 mph and a chance of afternoon showers. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lawmakers tout health care act
Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and Health and Human Services Secretary Zavier Becerra visited Birmingham Green in Manassas on Monday to highlight the health care benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.
1. Interchange opens
The $109 million Balls Ford Road Interchange is now open in western Prince William County.
InsideOut
Former “Voice” contestant Jay Allen will perform a concert May 6 in Manassas to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event, at the Salisbury Center, is being presented by Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, which hopes to raise $50,000 for the association. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.