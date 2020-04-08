Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Data on hospital patients
We’re now getting more information about hospital patients through the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Tuesday, there were 589 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 and 594 patients waiting on COVID-19 test results.
Tuesday saw nine deaths and 455 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
4. Coronavirus patient recovering
Titou Phommachanh, one of the region’s first public COVID-19 patients, is finally recovering at home after more than three weeks in the hospital.
“We will get through this,” his wife, Amanda Phommachanh, told InsideNoVa. “No question; we will. It’s just going to take time.”
3. Carroll Foy files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Democratic Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, has filed campaign paperwork indicating she will run for governor next year.
2. Gutshall resigns from Arlington board
Erik Gutshall, who has served on the Arlington County Board since early 2018 and has been its vice chairman since the start of this year, resigned from office April 6 as he continues to battle health issues.
1. Lawsuit challenges COVID-19 rules in Outer Banks
Six Outer Banks property owners have filed a federal lawsuit against Dare County, North Carolina, claiming their constitutional rights have been violated by an emergency order preventing access to their homes.
InsideOUT
Showers are likely Wednesday morning, but the day will end mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance for showers overnight and again Thursday.
