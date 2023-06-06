Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Candidate record
A Democratic candidate for Prince William County School Board has been arrested several times in the past for weapons charges, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
4. Brewery coming to town
Maryland-based Silver Branch Brewing Company is expanding into Virginia, opening a new location at the former Wort Hog brewery in downtown Warrenton.
3. Warmer today
It will be hazy and warmer today, with highs near 84 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. So long Dan
As the sale of the Washington Commanders is finalized, Dan and Tanya Snyder have packed up and left their $48 million Mount Vernon estate, the Washington Business Journal reports. As we say so long to Dan, here's a look back at River View, the most expensive home ever sold in Virginia.
1. Plane crash update
The pilot of a business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in a remote part of Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, three U.S. officials said Monday, recounting observations by fighter pilots who intercepted the wayward flight, the Associated Press reports.
InsideOut
The summer season is underway and we’ve compiled our annual list of things to do through September in and around Northern Virginia. Check it out.
