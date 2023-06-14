Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dale City shooting
Two young people were shot Monday afternoon in Dale City after three masked men approached the car they were in and one opened fire.
4. Movement Fairfax
Movement Fairfax is slated to open a new climbing gym in Fairfax County toward the end of 2024. The facility will offer 37,000 square feet of climbing, yoga and fitness activities at Fair Oaks Mall.
3. Chance of showers
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with highs reaching near 81 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Republican challengers
Two Republicans are hoping to challenge Del. Danica Roem, D–13th, in November for a seat in the state Senate.
1. Player and coach of the year
Brentsville District High School’s junior midfielder Peyton McGovern is the Virginia High School League's Class 3 Player of the Year, and Brentsville District’s head coach Scott Kerns is the Class 3 Coach of the Year for girls soccer.
InsideOut
The Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce is presenting a career and resource fair for service members, veterans and their spouses today at the Embassy Suites, 8100 Loisdale Road in Springfield, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.