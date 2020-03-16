Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Latest coronavirus case in Stafford
Mary Washington Healthcare announced Sunday night the system’s first positive coronavirus COVID-19 patient is being treated at Stafford Hospital.
Earlier Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health had reported 45 cases statewide.
4. Federal offices teleworking
Federal offices in the D.C. area are open today, but with “maximum telework flexibilities,” according to a statement from the Office of Personnel Management.
3. No large crowds allowed
In an announcement early Sunday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam banned events with crowds larger than 100 people. On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated coronavirus guidance to recommend no events with more than 50 people for the next two months.
2. School meals still available
Even though schools sites are closed, area school divisions are providing breakfast and lunch options to students. We’ve collected information on meal options from various school divisions.
1. Temperatures heading toward 80 degrees
Spring is on the way this week, and it shows. Temperatures will be mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 55 degrees. By Friday, we’ll have a chance for 80 degree weather.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
