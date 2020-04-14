Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Stay-at-home timeline
Easing Virginia’s stay-at-home order on June 10 could result in a significant spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in mid-summer, according to projections released today by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
“We are assuming that things do not go back to a complete normal, but sort of a halfway normal,” said Bryan Lewis, a research associate professor for the U.Va. institute.
4. Increases in cases “steady”
The U.Va. data indicates that even though the number of new cases in the state is growing, the number of new cases is not increasing at an exponential rate or even at an accelerating rate but rather is growing at a steady rate. The “reproduction” rate, or number of people infected by each new case, has dropped from 2.2 to 1.1.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Many ignoring stay-at-home orders
Many Americans are moving around and taking trips out of town despite widespread stay-at-home orders, data gathered by researchers at the University of Maryland suggests, reports WTOP. According to an interactive analytics tool assembled at the university, only 35% of people nationwide are staying at home.
2. Prince William rethinks tax hike
Prince William County Chair Ann Wheeler is seeking an updated budget proposal with no increase in the county’s real estate tax rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Workplace complaints due to COVID-19
State regulators have received more than 150 complaints about insufficient precautions being taken against coronavirus at Virginia workplaces, reports NBC Washington.
InsideOUT
Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Rain returns overnight, and we’ll have a chance for showers Wednesday morning.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.