5. New face covering rules possible today
Gov. Ralph Northam has suggested that he would make an announcement Tuesday afternoon on new rules for face coverings statewide.
“We’re working through the policy,” Northam said Friday. “It’s an equity issue — we want to make sure everyone has access to a mask. We also want to talk about how we enforce that.”
4. Preparing for Phase One
Northern Virginia leaders are preparing to enter Phase One reopening Friday, May 29, according to a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday.
An updated assessment from area health officials Sunday noted four of six critical metrics had been met in the past two weeks. The remaining issues — sustainable supplies of personal protective equipment for medical staff and expanded capacity for contract tracing — could be resolved in the coming days with state support.
3. COVID-19 cases continue to climb
Northern Virginia added more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the latest numbers Monday, an increase at least partially attributed to a surge in testing by state and local health officials and expanded testing by private clinics and hospitals.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Fatal wreck near Manassas
A Woodbridge man died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash earlier in the day off Yates Ford Road.
1. Apartment fire in Merrifield kills one
One person was killed in a Sunday morning apartment fire in the Merrifield area of Fairfax County.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. There’s a chance for showers Wednesday and showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
