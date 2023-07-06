Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Five Guys to Haymarket
Bring on gigantic buckets of boardwalk fries. Five Guys is opening its sixth Prince William County location next year at Crossroads Village Center in Haymarket. Are you team malt vinegar, or no?
4. Fatal I-95 crash
Two drivers died and a third was injured in a Wednesday morning crash that closed Interstate 95 in Stafford County for five hours.
3. Thunderstorms possible
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the I-95 corridor through Northern Virginia today with thunderstorms, heavy rain and isolated flooding possible this afternoon. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Ship naming
At a ceremony held at Mount Vernon, the Navy announced that its fourth constellation-class frigate is named in honor of Marquis de Lafayette, the Frenchman who helped the United States win the Revolutionary War.
1. Fireworks!
The holiday's over, but we've got photos. Check out our gallery from the Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks this weekend.
InsideOut
The McLean Project for the Arts will host its annual MPAartfest on Sunday, Oct. 1, at McLean Central Park. In its 17th year, MPAartfest transforms the park into a landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of juried artists from throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
