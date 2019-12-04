Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. New I-95 interchange opens Saturday
The Virginia Department of Transportation will open the new diverging diamond interchange over Interstate 95 at Exit 140 on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The interchange is part of the $195 million widening and improvement project for the Courthouse Road area that includes new lanes heading west toward Colonial Forge and a new roadway connecting the interchange to U.S. Route 1 near Stafford Hospital.
4. Early Wednesday crash in Reston
The southbound lanes of Reston Parkway between Bennington Woods and Stevenage roads were closed early Wednesday for a crash investigation. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
3. Cool temps sticking around
The National Weather Service was warning residents in the western part of the region about areas of black ice after a few snowflakes fell overnight.
Temperatures will be in the 40s today and tomorrow. Saturday will be much cooler, with a high only at 42 degrees and wind chill temperatures in the 30s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. McKay cleared after ethics investigation
Democrat Jeff McKay was cleared of any wrongdoing following an ethics complaint that accused him of an illegal quid pro quo involving a developer, WAMU reports. McKay was elected chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last month.
An investigation by Virginia State Police found no evidence of a crime, said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert McClain. (wamu.org)
1. Youth for Tomorrow expanding in Bristow
Youth for Tomorrow, a nonprofit that offers counseling services and housing to children in need of support, will soon build five additional homes on its 105-acre campus, as well as a planned data center on the large Bristow property.
