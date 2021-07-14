Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Renaming highways
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has appointed a 30-member task force to examine renaming Lee Highway (Route 29) and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50).
4. Tops in business
Virginia earned the top slot in CNBC’s 2021 ranking of America’s best states for business.
3. Slightly cooler
It will be slightly cooler today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise expect sunny skies with a high near 92. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Tax credit advance
Starting this week, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments. Here's what you need to know.
1. Double shooting
A young man and a 13-year-old boy were struck by gunfire late Monday in the Southbridge area outside Dumfries.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
