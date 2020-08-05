Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. COVID-19 testing push
Virginia is joining five other states in a new effort to expand the use of rapid antigen testing for the coronavirus.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the bipartisan interstate compact on Tuesday with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio with the Rockefeller Foundation.
4. Tax-free weekend
Students may be heading back to class virtually this fall, but they’ll still need supplies. Tax-free weekend runs Aug. 7-9.
3. Route 28 delay
Prince William County supervisors have backed a $400 million widening of U.S. 28 between Manassas and Fairfax County after rejecting the $300 million bypass plan supported by county staff.
2. Brief break from showers
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight and showers are likely Thursday.
1. Kings Dominion will remain closed
Kings Dominion announced Tuesday it would remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center’s drive-in movie Friday night will be “The Dark Crystal.” Get tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com!
