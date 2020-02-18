Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. State polls shows primary field crowded at the top
A new poll in the Virginia Democratic primary has Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the top just weeks ahead of the March 3 contest.
The Monmouth University Poll found 22% support for Bloomberg, a New York City businessman and former mayor, and 22% for Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. Former Vice President Joe Biden was at 18% — the margin of error was 4.9 percentage points.
4. Therapy dogs to support classmates of boy killed in Fauquier
A crew of canine companions from Manassas-based K-9 Caring Angels Therapy Dogs will be on hand Tuesday at Mary Walter Elementary School, where slain 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood was a first grader.
3. Rain in the afternoon
Wet weather returns Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb to near 57 degrees. Temperatures start to cool Wednesday and we’ll be back in the 30s Thursday and Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Orange Line parking headaches begin March 15
We're still months away from Metro's planned summer shutdown of three Northern Virginia stations on the Orange Line, but the transit service is warning riders that parking will be impacted at some stations beginning March 15 due to "pre-construction" activity.
1. Assault weapon bill falls in Senate committee
A Virginia Senate committee voted down an assault weapon bill Monday morning, blocking the most contentious piece of the Democratic gun control agenda.
