Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. New potential coronavirus case in NoVa
State health officials announced Wednesday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia. It’s one of two potential cases under investigation in the state.
The Virginia Health Department also is monitoring 68 travelers with a low or medium risk of the virus. These people travelled from mainland China or had a layover in the country in the last two weeks.
4. Coronavirus concerns impacting schools
Fairfax County schools have canceled field trips overseas over coronavirus concerns, reports WJLA.
3. Dip in temps
Colder and windy days are in the forecast through the rest of the week. We’ll have morning temperatures below freezing and highs in the 40s through Saturday. Sunday starts the warmup and we’ll be in the upper 60s by midweek.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Housing boom continues
The Washington region has now seen 40 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in home values, with January’s median sales price the highest for that month in a decade, according to new figures.
1. MS-13 members plead guilty in attack
Two MS-13 members pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to a December 2018 shooting and stabbing in Four Mile Run Park in the Alexandria/Arlington area on Dec. 30, 2018.
InsideOUT
Pied Piper Theatre holds auditions for “Cinderella” Feb. 28-29 at the Center for the Arts in Manassas.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
