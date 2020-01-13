Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Activists getting message out

Climate activists at ShutDownDC are hanging banners on interstate overpasses across the region to “show decisionmakers and the public that the climate crisis can no longer be ignored,” according to a statement online.

4. New Quantico security hurting businesses

New security measures at Marine Corps Base Quantico are hurting area businesses, reports NBC Washington.

3. Warmer week ahead

We’ll have a mix of rain and sun this week, with temperatures near 61 degrees on Monday and in the 50s through Thursday. Colder temps are heading our way for the weekend, with the chance to see a little bit of snow.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. Tips sought in van fire

Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding a vehicle fire in the Centreville area of Fairfax County on Thursday.

1. Man dies in head-on crash

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday near Leesburg, according the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. 

A man was driving eastbound on Harmony Church Road near Peale Lane around 5:10 a.m. when his vehicle entered the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to an LCSO news release.

InsideOUT

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays The Birchmere on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.