Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Activists getting message out
Climate activists at ShutDownDC are hanging banners on interstate overpasses across the region to “show decisionmakers and the public that the climate crisis can no longer be ignored,” according to a statement online.
4. New Quantico security hurting businesses
New security measures at Marine Corps Base Quantico are hurting area businesses, reports NBC Washington.
3. Warmer week ahead
We’ll have a mix of rain and sun this week, with temperatures near 61 degrees on Monday and in the 50s through Thursday. Colder temps are heading our way for the weekend, with the chance to see a little bit of snow.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Tips sought in van fire
Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding a vehicle fire in the Centreville area of Fairfax County on Thursday.
1. Man dies in head-on crash
Deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday near Leesburg, according the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was driving eastbound on Harmony Church Road near Peale Lane around 5:10 a.m. when his vehicle entered the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to an LCSO news release.
