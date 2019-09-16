Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. NoVa region working together to attract business
Northern Virginia communities are working together to bring companies to the region, reports The Washington Post.
The Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, or NOVA EDA, is looking to compete with other major metropolitan areas such as Boston and Silicon Valley. (washingtonpost.com)
4. Panic after boy shouts there’s a shooter in Arlington theater
Arlington police arrived en masse to a report of a shooter at a movie theater in Ballston Quarter on Saturday night. After a search of the area, police determined no shooting occurred.
The call went out at 8:42 p.m., with reports of an active shooter and people running from the theater. An unknown juvenile male entered a theater playing the movie "IT Chapter Two" and shouted that there was a shooter, police said.
3. Sonic expected to open Wednesday
Sonic's only Northern Virginia location is expected to open in Manassas on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The restaurant at 10850 Promenade Lane won't be the traditional Sonic drive-in. Franchise owners converted a former Burger King, with most of the seating inside — more than 90 seats — and just a handful of drive-in bays in the parking lot.
2. Hot summer day Monday
We’ll have one more hot summer day Monday, with temperatures near 89 degrees. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, and we’ll be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. DJ heading for international competition
Arlington resident Ross Volpe, known professionally as DJ Throdown, won the DMC U.S. Finals DJ Battle and will represent the U.S. on Sept. 28 in London at the DMC World DJ Championships.
