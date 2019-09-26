Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. New sex assault charges at day care
Fairfax County police have placed additional charges in the case of a former employee convicted of sexually abusing children at a former in-home day care in Annandale.
Happy Land Daycare was located in the 6400 block of Holyoke Drive and operated from approximately 1999 to 2012. Elwood Lewis Thomas was employed by the day care prior to 2012 and lived in the home during that time, police said.
4. D.C. employee charged with dealing fentanyl
Darrell Marcellus Pope, a D.C. government employee, was charged Wednesday with dealing fentanyl just outside his Southwest office building, reports WTOP.
Court documents indicate federal agents and Prince William County police had been looking into Pope since March. He was being investigated as a suspect in a network of heroin and fentanyl dealers based in Woodbridge, Virginia.
3. Limited space at Arlington National Cemetery
The Army is proposing new limits on who can be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, reports NBC4.
The cemetery is expected to run out of space by the mid-2050s. Under new proposals, veterans who retired from active duty and were eligible for retirement pay would no longer be automatically eligible for in-ground burial. (nbcwashington.com)
2. Body camera program approved in Fairfax County
Starting next May, Fairfax County police will spend three years equipping 1,210 officers with body worn cameras.
Supervisor John Cook, R-Braddock, who chairs the board’s Public Safety Committee, had “somewhat mixed feelings” regarding the program’s initial and recurring expenses, but said the cost was “well-taken” given that the goal was to enhance public confidence in the police department.
1. Hot temps and isolated showers
We’ll see temperatures climb to near 88 degrees Thursday, with isolated showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will be sunny, with a slight drop in temperatures, but we’ll be back to near 90 for the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
