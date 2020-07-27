Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Northam: New COVID-19 restrictions possible
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a new warning this weekend for the public to follow health guidelines. He’ll be hosting a press conference Tuesday to address rising cases of COVID-19 in parts of the state.
"We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus," Northam said Saturday.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
4. Another hot day
Temperatures will climb to near 98 degrees Monday, and it will feel like around 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Local AGT contestant competing this week
A 12-year-old boy from Ashburn is scheduled to appear in the next round of the "America's Got Talent" competition on Tuesday, according to The Burn.
Noah Epps, a rising seventh-grader at Stone Hill Middle School, wowed the judges during the auditions, televised earlier this year, with a marionette-style dance performance.
2. Escapees arrested in Michigan
Two escaped inmates of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, one from Washington, D.C., and the other from Spotsylvania County, are back behind bars after being captured in Michigan.
1. Woodbridge picks up $15.6M food distributor HQ
International Gourmet Foods will relocate its headquarters from Springfield to Woodbridge, the company announced last week.
The wholesale distributor of gourmet speciality products will invest $15.6 million in the move to a 130,000-square-foot development at 13405 Telegraph Road, near the Horner Road Commuter Lot. The company will be adding 169 jobs, according to a release from Prince William County’s Economic Development Department.
InsideOUT
Tickets are available for Workplace Arts Center’s next drive-in movie, “Hot Fuzz,” on Friday, July 31. Get your tickets now at InsdieNoVaTix!
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.