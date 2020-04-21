Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Nation’s best high school
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is the top high school in the nation in the 2020 Best High Schools list released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.
4. Food service worker at school tests positive
A food service worker preparing free meals at Stonewall Middle School in Manassas has tested positive for coronavirus, Prince William County public school officials said in an email to parents Monday evening.
The last time this employee reported for work was April 17, and the employee was not interacting with families picking up meals, the email said.
3. New focus on expanding testing
Gov. Ralph Northam has established a working group focused on expanding testing for COVID-19 in Virginia.
The group will “make sure all of Virginia's public and private testing efforts are coordinated and pulling in the same direction,” Northam said during a Monday press conference.
2. COVID-19 deaths climb to 300 in state
Virginia reported its 300th death linked to COVID-19 in the latest daily report Monday from the Virginia Department of Health — more than doubling the number of deaths in one week.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Catholic Charities opens clinic
The Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic opened its second location Monday in Woodbridge. It will operate entirely on telemedicine during the pandemic.
InsideOUT
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 67 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny before rain returns Thursday.
Wednesday will be sunny before rain returns Thursday.
