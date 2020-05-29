Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Phase One begins
Many Northern Virginia businesses reopen today for the first time since mid-March. In Phase One of the state’s reopening, restaurants can use limited outdoor seating, salons are open by appointment only, and stores and churches can open at 50% capacity.
4. Phase Two soon?
Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that more of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted as soon as June 5.
Northern Virginia leaders said earlier this week they’d be interested in moving to Phase Two at the same time as the rest of the state. Northam said, “I’d like to see everybody in Virginia moving together at the same time.”
3. Bear sighting … in Arlington
A young black bear was photographed taking a casual stroll near Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington early Wednesday morning.
Animal control were alerted and responded, but the bear was gone.
2. Tim Kaine, Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, interim president of George Mason University, revealed Thursday they recently tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus. They appear to have had mild cases of COVID-19 and have been symptom-free since mid-April.
1. More COVID-19 testing opportunities
Prince William County government is offering free, drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hylton Memorial Chapel.
Loudoun County has scheduled a second round of free, drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg on Monday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. There’s a slight chance for showers Saturday, before we get to a sunny Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.