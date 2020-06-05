Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Data shows COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes
Nursing homes in Northern Virginia have had 903 positive or probable cases of coronavirus and 241 deaths caused by the disease, with a home in Annandale reporting 27 deaths and five other facilities reporting at least 10 deaths apiece, according to new data released by the federal government Thursday.
4. Flash flood watch Friday
A flash flood watch will be in effect from noon Friday until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
"Areas of heavy rain fell across the watch area Thursday," forecasters noted. "Additional heavy rainfall is expected Friday as slow moving thunderstorms develop by midday and slide east during the afternoon and evening.”
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Walmart closed over protest concerns
Walmart stores were closed in Stafford County on Thursday evening.
The Stafford Sheriff's Office said in an alert that it had been made aware of possible protest activity involving Walmart locations in Stafford County.
2. I-66 welcome center closed near Manassas
The Manassas Welcome Center on I-66, which has been closed since March due to COVID-19, will not be reopening, city officials announced Thursday.
Rather than reopening after COVID-19 restrictions, the building will be used as a rest stop.
1. Robert E. Lee statue will be removed
Virginia will remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. He noted the statue of the Confederate general was built in 1890.
“In 2020, we can no longer honor a system based on the buying and selling of people,” Northam said. “It was wrong then and it is wrong now, so we are taking it down.”
InsideOUT
In-person classes are back at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Watercolor Loose and Expressive begins on June 15.
See more events and share your events at insidenova.com/calendar.
