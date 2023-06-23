Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Officer seriously injured
A Prince William County police officer was seriously injured in Dale City late Thursday after being struck "at a high rate of speed" by a driver in a stolen car.
4. Schools spokesman acquitted
Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard was acquitted of perjury Thursday in a case involving two sexual assaults at county high schools.
3. Hot and mostly sunny
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again today with highs reaching about 79 degrees. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Women's World Cup team
Two soccer players from Northern Virginia have made the U.S. Women's National Team for this summer's Women's World Cup.
1. Jet Age to New Age
Those Jet Age mobile lounges at Dulles International Airport are getting a $16 million retro-facelift.
