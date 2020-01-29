Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Officer-involved shooting in Falls Church
A man holding an assault-style weapon was shot by a SWAT officer Monday night near Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were conducting a narcotics search and attempting to make an arrest at the suspect’s home late Tuesday, police said.
4. Dulles screening for coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday expanded airport screenings for coronavirus to 20 airports, including Dulles International Airport.
The CDC says officials will check any travelers from China for a high temperature and ask them questions about their travel and health.
3. Speeding fines to climb in Arlington
Speeding drivers through Arlington County neighborhoods could find $200 tickets in their future. The county board approved the added fine Tuesday, reports WTOP.
2. Winter temps
We’ll get to near 46 degrees on Wednesday with noticeable wind. Temperatures fall back to 27 degrees overnight and we’ll barely reach 40 degrees Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Virginia counties urged to secede
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. urged unhappy Virginia counties Tuesday to secede and become part of the Republican-controlled Mountain State, reports The Associated Press.
“If you’re not truly happy where you are, we stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or anywhere where you may be,” Justice said. “We stand strongly behind the Second Amendment and we stand strongly for the unborn.”
