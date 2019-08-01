Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. OmniRide service impacted by labor dispute

OmniRide is operating with fewer buses Thursday after a contract with bus operators ended Wednesday with no new agreement.

In the I-95 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Pentagon. In the I-66 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Tysons Corner Metro Station. Other OmniRide buses are expected to operate regular service.

Fares will be free on all buses that are not running regular service.

4. Storm threat into the weekend

Thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall with isolated instances of flooding possible Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for storms and isolated flooding return Friday and Saturday, forecasters noted.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday will run from Friday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 4.

All school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, are exempt from sales tax during the tax holiday weekend. The deal also includes emergency supplies and energy-saving appliances.

2. North U.S. 29 to reopen Friday night

The “Cut the Hills” project that closed northbound U.S. 29 between Warrenton and Gainesville for four weeks is expected to reopen Friday night.

1. “Walking Dead” filming in Hopewell

The “Walking Dead” spinoff, tentatively titled “Monument,” will be filming the next chapter in the zombie apocalypse story in Hopewell over the next two weeks with the sprawling wreckage of a 737 fuselage, reports WTKR.

The shooting in Hopewell will rap Aug. 15. The casting company is accepting applications for shooting in the Richmond area through November.

InsideOUT

Watch “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” at Wolf Trap with music from the National Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Aug. 2.