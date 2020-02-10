Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Origin of weekend’s large fire under investigation
Saturday's morning's four-alarm fire in the Groveton area outside Alexandria destroyed five buildings and 14 townhouses under construction and damaged an additional 14 townhouses, four single-family homes, five apartment buildings, a commercial building, and 28 vehicles.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials.
4. New potential coronavirus case in NoVa
State health officials announced Friday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia. The state has investigated five other cases, including two in Northern Virginia, and each came back negative for the virus.
3. Rainy week ahead
It’s a wet start to the week, with rain likely Monday morning and again overnight. There’s a chance for rain to start Tuesday and rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Primary voter registration ends today
Today is the last day to register to vote in the March Democratic presidential primary. Candidates will compete March 3 in more than a dozen contests across the country, including Virginia.
1. Rocket launch rescheduled for Thursday
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launch scheduled for Sunday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility was scrubbed due to off-nominal data from the ground support equipment. The launch is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4:06 p.m.
InsideOUT
Virginia National Ballet’s “Cinderella” will be at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 15.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.