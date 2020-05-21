Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Overdose calls climb during pandemic
As Virginia works to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam warned Wednesday of a spike in overdose cases since the start of 2020, reports WTOP.
The number of emergency overdose calls that dispatchers in Virginia have responded to in 2020 has already exceeded the total number of similar calls for all of 2019, Northam said.
4. Outbreak at Prince William jail
The Prince William County Adult Detention Center is responding to an outbreak of COVID-19. As of Wednesday afternoon, 21 inmates and eight staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.
3. State makes testing push
Virginia reported nearly 10,000 COVID-19 test results Wednesday morning with a positivity rate of under 7%, two key metrics that will drive decisions about whether the state can move to the next phase of easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Manassas plans street dining in Phase One
Restaurants in Manassas could soon get more space to work with when they reopen. The city council has passed a resolution allowing for public parking and street space to be repurposed for outdoor dining.
When restrictions are eventually lifted in Northern Virginia, the first phase will allow restaurants to use 50% of their outdoor capacity.
1. Fairfax County cancels summer camps
The Fairfax County Park Authority and the county’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services have canceled 2020 summer camp programs due to the COVID-19 crisis.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for afternoon showers Thursday. Showers are likely Friday morning, with a chance of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm Saturday.
