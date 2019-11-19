Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Overturned truck causes delays on I-95
Traffic on Interstate 95 has been impacted Friday morning by an overturned tractor-trailer near Fredericksburg. Only one lane northbound was getting by the wreck at mile marker 131 as of 7:10 a.m.
Traffic was backed up about five miles and was also causing delays on Plank Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
4. Bei Bei heading to China
Giant panda Bei Bei will be leaving his home at the Smithsonian National Zoo on Tuesday as he travels to China.
3. Mostly cloudy Tuesday
We’ll have patchy fog to start the day, with temperatures climbing to 52 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
There’s more sun in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, but another chance for showers is around the corner.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Shooting victim identified
The victim in a shooting early Monday off Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge has been identified as 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers of Washington, D.C.
1. Townhouse fire in Manassas displaces eight
A two-alarm blaze Monday morning damaged three townhomes in Manassas, leaving eight people displaced. Fire crews were called to the 9300 block of Byrd Drive at 11:45 a.m.
