Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Pedestrian dies in Alexandria wreck Sunday
An 89-year-old Alexandria man died Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Alfredo DaSilva was crossing Duke Street at Cameron Station Boulevard around 7:52 a.m. when he was struck, police said. He died at the scene.
4. State health officials investigating potential coronavirus cases
The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three potential cases of the novel coronavirus first reported in Wuhan, China. The three cases in the state include one in Northern Virginia.
3. Teachers to hold “Fund Our Future” rally
Hundreds of Virginia teachers are expected to rally in Richmond on Monday to call for increased funding for public education.
Speakers will include Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kinzer and Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish, according to The Associated Press.
2. Winter temps, but no winter precipitation
Temperatures should climb to near 50 degrees Monday, but the rest of the week will likely see highs under 45 degrees and lows around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Officer mourned after off-duty death
The Prince William County Police Department is mourning the death of Master Police Officer Greg Krause, a 25-year veteran of the force.
In a news release, the department said they learned of Krause's "unexpected, off-duty death" on Saturday. Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the agency is not releasing a cause of death.
"Krause was a well-respected and loyal member of the police department and a beloved friend to many," the release said.
