Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Pedestrian dies outside Fort Belvoir
A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck in the 9100 block of Richmond Highway outside of the Fort Belvoir entrance. The car remained at the scene, Fairfax County police said in an alert at 10:24 p.m.
4. Latest on Saturday’s wintry mix
We’ve got a cold start to Friday, and the low temps will continue through the weekend as the region watches for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest forecast has less than an inch of snow falling for most of the region, with no accumulation for Woodbridge, Quantico and Stafford. Ice is possible for the I-66 corridor and communities to the north and west.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Reports: Three arrests linked to gun rally concerns
Three members of what the FBI calls a "racially-motivated violent extremist group" have been arrested on firearms and other charges ahead of Monday's gun rights rally at the state capitol in Richmond.
2. Electric school buses headed for NoVa routes
Some of Dominion Energy’s first phase of electric school buses will be rolling in Northern Virginia later this year.
Prince William, Arlington and Fairfax counties and Alexandria were among the 16 school divisions included in the first phase of 50 buses across Dominion’s Virginia footprint.
1. Clear picture, no leads
More than two months after a bank robbery in Woodbridge, Prince William police continue to ask the public for help in identifying the man who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Thursday, investigators released a video of the robbery at the BB&T Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. on Oct. 30.
