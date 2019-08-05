Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Woman struck and killed by stolen truck
A 60-year-old Falls Church woman crossing the street with a child Saturday afternoon died after being struck by a stolen pickup truck, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives believe the driver, David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, lost control of the truck causing it to exit the roadway and hit the woman and the child, who was treated for minor injuries.
4. One dead, one injured in Stafford shooting
Stafford County investigators have identified a man who died after he was found shot in a home on New Hope Church Road.
Michael Shane Nelson, 41, died at the scene, according to a news release.
A woman also found shot in the same room is being treated for her injuries. Her name has not been released.
3. Man accused of inappropriate touching works as camp counselor
Fairfax County detectives are seeking out other potential victims after learning a man accused of inappropriately touching a child works at Camp Greenway, a summer program operated by the Madeira School in McLean. The child is not affiliated with the camp.
Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax, was charged Thursday with one count of aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond.
2. Partly sunny to start the week
It’ll be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, but those chances increase Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Fairfax gets farm-to-school grant
The Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Food and Nutrition Services has received a
The $50,000 grant from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support a pilot Farm-to-School strategic plan to provide more students with fresh and locally-sourced food.
