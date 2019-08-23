Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Delays expected on northbound I-395
Drivers traveling north to D.C. this weekend are being urged to avoid Interstate 395 as lane closures return for bridge repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The work will run from Friday through Sunday between King Street and South Washington Boulevard. The HOV lanes will also close to accommodate the bridge work starting Friday night and through the weekend.
4. Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run wreck around midnight early Friday. A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle in Fairfax. Police are looking for the vehicle, possibly a red Hyundai sedan with front end damage.
3. Man thrown from roof of car dies
A young man thrown from the roof of a car last week died from his injuries Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police.
Samran Khan, 19, of Springfield, was laying on the roof of a 1997 Honda Civic around 10 p.m. Aug. 16 near Hooes Road and Beverly Park Drive. When the driver turned onto Beverly Park Drive, Khan fell from the car, police said.
2. Clouds clear for weekend
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Friday afternoon, but the skies will clear for the weekend, with a high near 81 degrees through Monday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Virginia logs large SNAP errors
The federal government has penalized the Virginia Department of Social Services more than $3.8 million over food assistance payment errors, reports the Richmond Times Dispatch.
The average rate of payment error nationwide for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was 6.5% in 2018, but Virginia’s payment error rate last year was 9.6%.
Rascal Flatts plays Jiffy Lube Live on Saturday.
