5. Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck early Tuesday morning in Annandale, according to Fairfax police. Angel Paz Lopez, 42, of Alexandria, died at the scene.
He was reportedly walking across the southbound lanes of Hummer Road in the area of Royce Court around 6:08 a.m. when he was hit by a dark colored sedan traveling southbound on Hummer Road.
4. Virginia COVID-19 cases nears 10,000
The total number of cases of the coronavirus in the state could top 10,000 today. There were 9,630 total cases reported Tuesday. That number includes confirmed cases and pending cases where someone was exposed to a COVID-19 patient and is exhibiting symptoms, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
3. National Spelling Bee cancelled
The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email Tuesday to sponsors, including InsideNoVa, the Bee said it "has determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020."
2. Operation COVID Crackdown
Thirty men have been arrested in an online predator sting named Operation COVID Crackdown. Fairfax County police announced the arrests Tuesday.
1. Outer Banks plots reopening
Outer Banks leaders are opening up sections of the popular North Carolina barrier islands in phases — first to property owners beginning May 4, then eventually vacationers.
We’ll warm to near 60 degrees Wednesday. Rain is back in the forecast Thursday.
