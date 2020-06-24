Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Phase Three
Northern Virginia and the rest of the state is expected to go into Phase Three of reopening on Wednesday, July 1. It will remove strict capacity limits for restaurants and retail stores, but social distancing requirements will still be in place. Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed.
4. U.S. 1 Widening
Northern Virginia Transportation Authority staff recommendations for how to spend $522 million includes $78 million to widen U.S. Route 1 through Dumfries. The project would widen the two northbound lanes to serve three lanes in both directions. The southbound route through the town will be converted to a local Main Street.
3. Primary results
Republican Daniel Gade will challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November. A professor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Gade won the three-person GOP primary Tuesday.
In a closer race, Qasim Rashid won the 1st District Democratic primary and will challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the fall.
2. Homicide update
A woman's death in her Reston home has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to the woman’s death.
1. Wednesday weather
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Temperatures in the 90s are expected Saturday and Sunday.
InsideOUT
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host the 2020 Valor Awards on June 30. The virtual event honors local first responders in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.
